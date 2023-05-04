John V. Sullivan passed away on May 1, 2023, at the age of 75, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on March 16, 1948, to the late John and Marie (Lorden) Sullivan and was raised in Pine Bluff, Wis., where he resided all of his life.
He attended St. Mary of Pine Bluff grade school and graduated from Edgewood High School in 1966. After graduation he served in the U.S. Navy from February of 1967 until he was honorably discharged in January of 1971, reaching the rank of an E4 and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal.
On Aug. 29, 1987, he married his trophy wife, Diana Meyer, and they had three children, John “JT,” Michael and Kelly. These four people were the most important things in life, and he was always willing to help or teach them how to do something that would help them grow into the best people they could be. This may have meant things like how to be an outstanding citizen, maintenance to their vehicles, or holding the flashlight where he was actually looking.
John and his brother, Ray, were licensed motor vehicle dealers for over 40 years where he met some of his closest friends and made lasting memories. In 2003, John and Diana started Kernel Sullivan’s Kettle Corn where John enjoyed traveling across the Midwest and talking with customers.
John is survived by his wife, Diana; two sons, JT Sullivan of Mount Horeb, Wis., and Michael Sullivan of Platteville, Wis.; daughter, Kelly (Alden Broome) Sullivan of Waupun, Wis.; brother, Ray Sullivan of Mount Horeb, Wis.; niece, Tricia (Bob) Ayers of Lake Elmo, Minn.; step-nephews, Rick (Laurie) Gordon of Stoughton, Wis., Lance (Cris) Gordon of Mayflower, Ark., (children, Alex Randi and Cameron), Scott Gordon (children, Ryann and Drew) of Cottage Grove, Wis.; as well as many nieces and nephews; and the newest addition to the family his puppy, Toby. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie (Lorden) Sullivan; and his sister-in-law, Bonnie Sullivan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY OF PINE BLUFF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3673 County Road P, Cross Plains, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, with Father Tom Coyle presiding. Burial will be held at St. Mary of Pine Bluff Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, as well as at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to the family for a contribution to be established at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077
