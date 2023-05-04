John V. Sullivan

John V. Sullivan passed away on May 1, 2023, at the age of 75, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on March 16, 1948, to the late John and Marie (Lorden) Sullivan and was raised in Pine Bluff, Wis., where he resided all of his life.

He attended St. Mary of Pine Bluff grade school and graduated from Edgewood High School in 1966. After graduation he served in the U.S. Navy from February of 1967 until he was honorably discharged in January of 1971, reaching the rank of an E4 and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal.

