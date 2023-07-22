John T. Gribb

MOUNT HOREB - Dr. John Thomas Gribb passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, after a short illness. He was born to John and Adelaida “Adela” Grzyb in Milan, Mich., on April 25, 1936. John grew up in Detroit, Mich. His Boy Scout camping trips “up north” created countless fond memories and funny stories and instilled in him an abiding love of the outdoors.

After graduating from Chadsey High School in Detroit, John enrolled at Michigan State University, where he earned a B.S. degree and then continued his studies to graduate with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1960. John was the first member of his family to attend and graduate from college, and he frequently expressed his gratitude for the education he received at MSU and was a lifelong supporter of his alma mater.