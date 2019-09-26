PRAIRIE DU SAC-John Schlub, age 91, of Prairie du Sac, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Pine Villa. He was born on Feb. 25, 1928, in Glen Flora, Wis., the son of Adam and Elsbeth (Aliesch) Schlub.

John graduated from Glen Flora High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and the Korean War and he worked as a Chief of Police for the Village of Black Earth retiring in 1989. John was united in marriage to Delores Wendt in 1994.

John loved to tinker and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting. He was a member of New Heights Lutheran Church.

John is survived by his wife, Delores of Prairie du Sac; three daughters, Theresa (Don) Schultz of Belleville, Margaret (Hunter) Van Alstyne of Athens, Wis. and Virgina Banoczi of Albuquerque, NM; and sister, Barbara Krzyzaniak of Bruce, Wis. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris Schlub; son, Stephan Schlub; daughter, Sally Schlub; and several brothers and sisters.

A military service will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO BLACK EARTH FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center St., Black Earth, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

