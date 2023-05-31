John S. Lewis

John S. Lewis, 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 27, 2023, with his family by his side after a courageous three-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. He was born in Madison, Wis., on March 2, 1957, to the late Jean (Stehr) and John J. Lewis.

John had an excellent work ethic all his life, beginning with his newspaper route at the age of 12. He worked as a cook in a couple of local restaurants and after that, worked with his brother-in-law in the lawn care industry. Then, with his wife, managed a lawn care franchise in the Fox Cities which brought them to Appleton for 30 years before moving back to Madison. After leaving the lawn care industry, his career took him to the linen, towel and uniform industry and finally auto parts distribution. He retired in January of this year due to his illness.

