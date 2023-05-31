John S. Lewis, 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 27, 2023, with his family by his side after a courageous three-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. He was born in Madison, Wis., on March 2, 1957, to the late Jean (Stehr) and John J. Lewis.
John had an excellent work ethic all his life, beginning with his newspaper route at the age of 12. He worked as a cook in a couple of local restaurants and after that, worked with his brother-in-law in the lawn care industry. Then, with his wife, managed a lawn care franchise in the Fox Cities which brought them to Appleton for 30 years before moving back to Madison. After leaving the lawn care industry, his career took him to the linen, towel and uniform industry and finally auto parts distribution. He retired in January of this year due to his illness.
John loved classic cars and owned a few over the years with his most prized possession, his 1967 Ford Mustang. In his former life, we teased John that he must have been in a Hollywood role because his love and knowledge for all TV show and movie-related information was impressive. He was an avid listener of ‘60s and ‘70s music and could recite a lot of artist trivia. John liked building model classic cars in his basement's 'Man Cave' and tinkering in his garage. He was an animal lover. He followed both the Packers and Badgers football teams and would cheer them on or cuss them out. He enjoyed traveling and had planned to travel more in retirement.
John met his future wife, Rhonda (Kurth), in November of 1976 when they both worked at Red Lobster Restaurant in Madison. He was very shy and it took him quite a while to ask her out on a date but he did, they fell in love, and they were married in November of 1980.
John is survived by his wife, Rhonda; and his pride and joy and loving daughter, Amber; his caring brother, Mark; and siblings-in-law, Linda and Tom, Terry and Kathy, and Brian and Wade. They all have provided a tremendous amount of support and love during John's lengthy cancer battle, and we can't thank them enough. We are truly blessed. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. John's childhood friend, Jim, was always there for John and vice versa. Rhonda's childhood friends Donna, Lisa and Pam provided unrelenting support and love for John, Rhonda and Amber during this difficult journey. A colleague, a long time ago, referred to John as a "gentle giant" and that truly depicted him well.
We'd like to thank the oncologists at the Carbone Cancer Center at UW-Hospital as well as the nursing team at the UW-Hospital during his hospital stays. We want to especially thank his loving care team at Agrace HospiceCare - they were of tremendous help.
A Time of Sharing will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 12 noon on Saturday, June 3, 2023. A private family burial will take place at Sunset Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711 or to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Ave., Madison, WI 53705. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
