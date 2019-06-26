John S Bartholomew

John Stanley Bartholomew "Shine", age 63, of Prairie Du Sac, passed away peacefully at home, in the warm embrace of his family, after a long but courageous battle with cancer.

It was during this time, while battling his illness, that John decided to become part of New Life Outreach Church, in Baraboo, where he was later baptized and accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior.

He was born on May 23, 1956, in Madison, WI, the son of Richard and Ann (Theisen) Bartholomew.

John attended Lodi High School and graduated in 1974. For many years, John worked at and managed the Lodi Bowl, where he made lots of good friends, some lasting a lifetime, and most all of Lodi came to know John on a more personal level.

John was later employed with Clack Corporation out of Windsor, as a Warehouse Manager. It was here again, where John made many friends and became very well liked among his coworkers. John provided this corporation with many decades of hard work, loyalty and dedication.

John and his wife, Laura Hewitt, began their relationship and the blending of their families in 1993, and went on to wed on August 5th 2002. Becoming husband and wife, they lived simply and humbly, even holding their wedding ceremony in their cozy backyard, with a few close family members and John insistent on being barefoot.

John had a variety of interests. He loved NASCAR and lived & breathed Dale Earnhardt Sr. his all-time favorite racer. John was an extremely avid sports fan, loved watching the Packers play and especially enjoyed watching quarter backs, Brett Favre & Aaron Rogers. John enjoyed cars, making random vehicle purchases throughout the years, making his family wonder if it was a need for cars, or a love for the cars. John also thoroughly enjoyed frequenting country music concerts and festivals with this wife. While at home, he would often play music that their kids enjoyed, and would help teach them about the "classics" and the best music there was.

John was always hands-on at home and was truly a real homemaker. He always made and retained a clean & tidy home, and a beautiful yard. He was handy and quick to fix any problem that arose. John was also a great cook and would often happily prepare meals for his family.

John was a man of many talents, many interests and full of character, but nothing measured up to the loyalty he had for his wife & family. He was a loving, caring, generous, strong and courageous man, with an absolutely contagious laugh and a smile that could light up a room. His heart was the biggest, warmest and kindest, and his family feels beyond blessed, that he shared it with them.

In addition to his wife Laura, John is survived by three sons, Joseph (Amanda) Howery, Robert Bartholomew, Xavier (Anna Shimniok) Quinlan; two daughters, Jessica (Damon Derleth) Howery, Tacoya Hudson; six Grandchildren, Tabatha Rose, Blake Howery, Kaylee Howery, Charlee Howery, Hunter Hudson & Hadleigh Hudson; three brothers, James (Vicki) Bartholomew, Jeff Bartholomew, Jay (Emer) Bartholomew; mother-in-law, Roberta Hewitt-Kahl; brother-in-law, Fred (Sandy) Hewitt; sister-in-law, Shelley (Tom) Schmitt; and 5 grandfurbabies, Luna, Qynn, Dawson, Malina and Mya.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Deaner & Annie Bartholomew and Father-in-Law, Fred Hewitt.

A Celebration of John's Life will be held at Gunderson Lodi Funeral Home, 157 S Main St, Lodi, at 2:00 pm on Saturday June 29, 2019. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from Noon-2pm. On Friday, June 28, there will be a visitation from 4pm-8pm.

A Memorial/Dedication Service will also be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at the New Life Outreach Church, 827 W Pine St. Baraboo.