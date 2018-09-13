MADISON-John R. Thompson, of Madison, completed his earthly journey on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.

He was born on June 16, 1948, in Madison, to Alma (Rocca) and Rudolph Thompson.

John was raised on Madison's East Side in a very close-knit neighborhood. When he was 7, his father died and many of these neighborhood fathers and mothers, as well as his aunts and uncles, took him under their protection and showed him many kindnesses which he never forgot. Many deep and lifelong friendships were formed with these neighborhood children. Many Boy Scout leaders also took John under their wing. To give back, he became a Scoutmaster of St. Dennis Troop No. 149 at the young age of 18, and served in that capacity for 25 years.

John attended Frank Allis Elementary school (where his mother was secretary), Monona Grove High School (for one year) and graduated from La Follette High School in 1966. He attended UW-Madison and graduated from MATC with a computer programming degree. While working as assistant manager/bookkeeper at the Orpheum Theatre, he met Joan Gust. They were married at St. Joesph's in Dodgeville on Aug. 18, 1973, and just celebrated 45 years of marriage. To this union were born two children, Patrick and Deena. John was a wonderful husband and father. He attended his children's school and sporting events and was so proud of them and their accomplishments. He took his family on summer vacations visiting many of this country's amazing spots. Annual camping trips to Door County were a summer highlight. In 1974, John joined the Madison Fire Department. In 1978, he trained to become a paramedic and served in that capacity until his retirement on Jan. 1, 2000. During his time on the fire department he was instrumental in developing and implementing a computerized reporting system for ambulance calls. He also served for many years on the fire department credit union board of directors. After a year of retirement he returned to work at the Madison airport and after 9/11 that fall, became a TSA screener for 10 years, retiring again in 2011.

After retirement he and Joan traveled to Florida twice a year with a group of friends and took two trips to Aruba. John also had more time to get serious about his golf game. Although the sport was, at times, very frustrating, he enjoyed many, many good times with his golf buddies, both on the course and then rehashing each hole while having a beer afterward. John was also an avid Badgers, Packers and Brewers fan. In 2013, he acquired a new title, grandpa, when his grandson, Davin was born. He cherished the time he spent with Davin, and although it was too short, it was wonderful.

John and his mother were founding members of St. Dennis Parish, and he served on the finance commission, and parish count team, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also very involved with the annual parish festival. His strong faith helped him get through the nightmare that is cancer.

The one thing that must be said about John, is that he was a good man. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. John spent most of his life helping others. After suffering so much, we are relieved he is now pain free and believe he is an angel in Heaven watching over all of us.

John is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Patrick (Rebecca) Thompson of Sun Prairie; daughter, Deena (Tyson) Patterson, and their son, Davin of McFarland; his brother, Eugene (Kathleen) Thompson of Madison; brothers-in-law, Jerome (Connie) Gust of Janesville, Michael (Cathy) Gust of Clearwater, Fla., Bernard Gust of Dodgeville and Robert Gust of Anchorage, Alaska; as well as nieces, a nephew and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; grandparents; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd., Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, with Fr. Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, and also at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.

If you wish, memorials can be given to St. Dennis Parish, St. Dennis Boy Scout Troop No. 149, or a charity of your choice.

A special thank you to Dr. James Heun and his staff, as well as the staff at Oak Park Place for the kind and compassionate care given to John.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



