John R. Brown

MADISON - John R. Brown, age 64, of Madison, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born on Jan. 2, 1959, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of Robert and Anne (Springer) Brown.

John graduated from Shaker Heights High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Soon after, he moved to Madison, WI, to play guitar. He married Aileen Atkinson on October 20th, 1990.