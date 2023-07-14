MADISON - John R. Brown, age 64, of Madison, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born on Jan. 2, 1959, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of Robert and Anne (Springer) Brown.
John graduated from Shaker Heights High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Soon after, he moved to Madison, WI, to play guitar. He married Aileen Atkinson on October 20th, 1990.
John was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He taught his family to be kind, appreciate nature, and enjoy the little things in life. John was a talented musician and artist. He loved playing guitar and performing, listening to and sharing good music. He also enjoyed biking and walking near Madison’s lakes, swimming, observing nature, gardening, eating and cooking for his family, reading classical literature, playing chess, watching Jeopardy, old movies and tv shows, taking care of adored pets, laughing and sharing stories with dear friends and relatives, sitting by the lake, canoeing, camping, acrylic painting, and living simply. He will be remembered for his authentic heart and sense of humor even through the toughest of times. His caring and beautiful soul is an incredible loss, and his warm smile and friendly embrace will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his wife, Aileen; daughters, Sadie (Matt Wastlick) Brown and Mercie Brown; grandsons, Myles Wastlick and Liam Wastlick; nephew, Michael Brown; and parents-in-law, Robert and Anita Atkinson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Skip and Michael Brown.
A celebration of life will be held at the JOHN WALL FAMILY PAVILION IN TENNEY PARK, 402 N. Thornton Ave. Madison, WI 53703 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 23rd, 2023.
As a gift to the family, family and friends are invited to bring written memories of John to share and for the family to collect.
Memorials may be made to the family to go towards a memorial bench to be placed at a local park in John's name. Donations are welcome at the celebration of life, sent directly to the family, or mail to: Gunderson Funeral Home, John Brown Memorial Bench, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI 53716