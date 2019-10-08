John Philip Slaght

MadisonJohn Philip Slaght was called to his well-deserved rest, joining his beloved wife, Rosemary on October 4, 2019.

John was born to Charles and Evelyn (Cass) Slaght on October 31, 1932.

John was very proud of having served his country in the Army, stationed in Panama, helping to coordinate the engineering and construction of the Panama Canal. Close family members liked to tease him about digging the Panama Canal, by hand, with a shovel. He loved the teasing and had a wonderful sense of humor.

His military experience was what prompted his long and successful career as an HVAC engineer for Associated Engineers, He traveled around the US working with the HVAC team on large hospitals. His favorite visit was at Myrtle Beach, where the team could go golfing on those famous golf courses.

John and Rosemary are survived by their two children Arthur Marshall and Pamela Dawn Slaght, His niece, Sandra (Richard) Grote, Brothers and sisters-in-laws, his "grandkids", Jennifer (Nick) Hensen, Chad (Amy) Grote and Jonathon (Alicia) Grote, many nieces and nephews, and an even larger number of great nieces and nephews, and "adopted Great Grandchildren", which he loved dearly.

He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Rosemary, his parents, his brothers, James (Onita), Richard (Patricia), Charles Jr. and his adored younger sister Kathie Edelbrock (Wilfred).

Another of John's passions was music and he was very talented vocally, as well as being an exceptional guitarist. He was a valued member of The Notables, a very well-known country Western Band around southern WI in the 70's, 80's and 90's.

John's amazing legacy is the many lives he touched, the many people he helped and the large number of people who will grieve this helpful, gentle and loving man.

Special love and thanks to the wonderful "team" who has loved and cared for him this past year from Reynold's Assisted Living. His buddy and "partner in crime", Tate Reynolds, his two "favorite ladies", Karen and Tanya, and his fun little buddies Taylin and Kelby. You all have brought so much joy and enrichment to his life this past year and he thought of you all as part of his family.

A heartfelt THANK YOU from John and Rosemary to the loving caregivers that took care of John and Pam when they were still in their home, and to all the supportive family members and friends that have helped so much during these last years. Scholar, Rhonda, Kathie and Jodi. You gave so much love and care. It was so appreciated. To Tricia Hagan and The Cornerstone Care Team, John was so comforted by the loving care you give daily to Pam.

A special tribute to Scholar Aniekwenagbu. for joining our family and becoming such an important member with your loving devotion.

To the amazing Nurses and CNAs at St. Mary's hospital, 7th floor Neurology unit. Thank you doesn't seem adequate! All of you were wonderful, supportive "above and beyond" the call of duty! Jenny, Lisa, Jodi, Mindi, Megan, Rhea, Gabby, Chaplain Andy and all involved that are not mentioned here. You are a tribute to your profession. Thank you!

So much gratitude to the Hospice Care team that assisted the nursing staff with John in his final days and for all the support and comfort provided to his grieving caregivers and niece. Sister Georgianna, Chaplain John, Heidi, Julie, Laura, the "sitters" who prayed and held his hand when his loved ones had to leave for a time. Your attention to his final wishes, his "Comfort Care" plan and respect for his dignity was so greatly appreciated. Thank you!

A memorial service for John will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 3325 East Washington, Madison on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11: 00 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of Flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Research would be much appreciated. We must find a cure for this debilitating disease. Checks can be sent to Alzheimer's Association in John's name 2820 Walton Commons Ln. #132 Madison, WI 53718. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com



Cress Funeral Home

3325 East Washington Avenue

Madison, WI

608-249-6666