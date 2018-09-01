John Peter Briggson, age 63 of rural Viroqua, died Monday August 27, 2018.

John Peter Briggson, age 63 of rural Viroqua, died Monday, August 27, 2018 at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua.

John was born in Viroqua on January 7, 1955 to Albon and Harriet (Hooverson) Briggson. He was a graduate of Viroqua High School’s Class of 1973. John married Victoria Mary Langer on September 11, 1994 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Viroqua.

John grew up on the century old family farm on county road SS Viroqua. He devoted his heart and life working the land and to his dairy and beef cattle.

After retiring from farming, he worked transporting folks to their medical appointments and most recently he worked for Sleepy Valley Amish Rides. He drove the Amish to their many functions and this gave him the opportunity to see more of the U.S beyond the borders of Liberty Township.

We will all remember John as a man of strong faith and a giving heart, who was always willing to give a helping hand to a neighbor or anyone in need

Today John is survived by his wife Victoria, his children Daniel and Elizabeth, granddaughter Adrianna, his only sister Ann (Mark) Grunwald of Prairie du Chien, his brother-in-law Richard (Rosalie) Langer, and his nieces and nephews Peter (Chellanie), Christina (Dan), Douglas (Ashley), Steven and Amy. He is also survived by his aunts Myrtle Yanske, and Goldie Hooverson, uncle Selmer (Barb) Hooverson, and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts and uncles.

God bless our memories of John.

Funeral Services for John will be on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 12:00 noon at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. The Reverend Dr. Steven Fossum will officiate with burial following the service at Manning Cemetery in Liberty Township. Friends may call during a visitation at the funeral home from 10:00-12:00 the morning of the service.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred.

