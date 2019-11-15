John Niehoff

FALL RIVER--John H. Niehoff, age 81, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Clearview Long Term Care in Juneau as a result of a traumatic brain injury due to a fall. He was born in Beaver Dam, WI to Louis and Grace (Tramburg) Niehoff on October 18, 1938.

He was married to Muriel "Jean" Moore on June 21, 1958. They resided in Fall River where they raised their four children. John was a partner, with his brother, Eugene in Niehoff TV & Appliance for several years before he became a real estate developer and launched LNM Builders, Inc. and Niehoff Real Estate. He was a home builder for more than 30 years before retiring to his own home in the woods.

He enjoyed time with his family the most, and also loved to travel, fish and hunt. John was an avid Packer fan and was a season ticket holder for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Jean, his sons Philip (Heather) of Winnetka, IL, Mike (Carolyn) of Waunakee, his daughters, Susan (Craig Galuska) Niehoff of Las Vegas, NV, and Linda (Michael J.) Ansay of Sheboygan Falls. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Nicole and Alexander of Winnetka, Heather and Whitney of Columbus, Eric Hammons of Cottage Grove, Matthew (Briana) Ansay of DePere and Andrew Ansay of Chicago. He is further survived by three exchange students, Hason Putal of Thailand, Arzu of Azerbaijan, and Amelie of Germany. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Eugene, infant grandchildren, Allison and Jeremy Niehoff, and infant great grandson Caelan Niehoff.

Thank you to all the staff at Clearview for their kind and compassionate care of John

A celebration of life will be Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Savanna Oaks, 100 Savanna Road, Fall River.