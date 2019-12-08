John McMahon

Sun Prairie - John (Jack) Louis McMahon was born on February 28, 1933 to Ervine (E.P.) McMahon and Amanda (Setz) McMahon in Beaver Dam, WI.

Weighing in at over 10lbs, right from the start he was a force to be reckoned with. With his parents, and his brother Jim, they moved to Sun Prairie in 1935.

A gifted athlete, he lettered in all four sports, all four years of high school. After high school, he attended Ripon College, where he was the star of the football team. He married Nancy Jeane Chase on June 1st, 1957. Between E.P, Jim, and Jack, they ran E.P. McMahon and Sons Concrete for over 70 years, building a large portion of Sun Prairie.

He had a quirky sense of humor and loved to play pranks. First impression for most people was that he was fierce and scary. They didn't know he always hid the last piece of a puzzle in the sugar bowl. He loved a good story, and often made up tall tales. Six-foot beavers, Sasquatch, and a lake haunted by a team of white oxen dragging a load of logs who fell through the ice were all part of Jack's lore. He tried to have the image as someone who didn't care, or who played hardball, but if someone ever really needed help, he was right there.

Jack loved his dogs, the Northwoods, and his family.

Jack's purpose in life was to take care of his family. Everything he did was to provide for, and take care of, his wife, his children, his parents, his brother, and his nephews. He did a magnificent job.

After a long battle with Parkinson's, Jack passed away peacefully at home on December 6, 2019 surrounded by the family he loved.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, E.P. and Amanda McMahon, and his brother James (Jim) McMahon. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Nancy Chase McMahon, sons Patrick McMahon and Daniel (Jeane) McMahon, daughters Amanda McMahon Helman, and Michelle (Kevin) Koessl. He is also survived by grandchildren John Shipp, Jason Shipp, Sean McMahon, Kodiak Koessl, Jackson McMahon and great-grandchildren Saraphin White and Ethan Shipp.

Jack taught his family what responsibility, commitment and caring meant. They will continue with what he wanted. And he will be sorely missed.

There will be no services for Jack but look for the party next spring.

Donations may be made to St. Alberts Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.