John Martin Devine, age 87, of Muskego, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 due to complications from Parkinson's Disease.

He was born on December 23, 1931 in Edgerton, Wisconsin to Frank & Gertrude Devine. Beloved husband of Norma (nee Nelson); Dear father of Cristina (Danny) Vasquez, and Teresa (Daniel) Sem, and three deceased children Patricia Carol, John Patrick, and Robert John; Grandfather of Lucas Sem, Camille Sem and Isaac Sem; Siblings, Aileen Holahan, Francis William Devine (Bill), Monica Devine, and Michael Devine (deceased); and many other loving family and friends.



John attended Whitewater State University and majored in Business and Accounting where he met his wife, Norma. John and Norma were married on June 30th, 1956 in Stoughton, Wisconsin. John worked at Wisconsin Electric Company in Milwaukee in the Corporate Accounting Department for 35 years and retired in 1994. He enjoyed singing in the barbershop chorus and in a barbershop quartet in Menomonee Falls for many years. John was also a member of Holy Apostles Church in New Berlin and sang in the church choir for many years. John was very proud of his Irish heritage. He loved to travel and he and his wife Norma visited many places during their lifetime including Ireland and Norway.



Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.



In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Holy Apostles Church and/or American Parkinson's Disease Association.

