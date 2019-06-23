John M. "Jack" Reynolds Jr., age 92, of Dodgeville, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Uplands Hills Health due to complications of multiple strokes.

Jack was born on August 13, 1926 in Dodgeville to John and Pearl (Frank) Reynolds. He married Virginia Fieldhouse of Dodgeville on October 29, 1949 and later married Marian Ast-Jewell on August 12, 2006.

Jack was a lifelong Hollandale and Dodgeville Farmer. He was Livestock Market Manager and Auctioneer of the Dodgeville, Shullsburg and Fennimore branches of Midwest Livestock Producers. He owned and operated Carousel Collectibles & Antiques and Reynolds Auction Service. In his free time, he was an avid Badger Fan, following the teams to many post season events. Jack also enjoyed fishing and cheering for the Packers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Virginia on January 24, 1995; a daughter, Michelle Reynolds; a son-in-law, Kenneth Stangel; five brothers, William, Earl, Willard, Robert and Walt Reynolds and two sisters, Ruth Mitchell and Betty Hrovat;

Jack is survived by his wife, Marian of Dodgeville; six children, Roxanne (Robert) Reynolds-Lair of Dodgeville; Vickie Stangel of Dodgeville;

Dr. Marcia (Dan) Van Riper of Chapel Hill, NC; Cherie (Kevin) Greek of Appleton; Pamela (Terry) Sible of Orlando,FL and John (Cindy) Reynolds III of Dodgeville; 14 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; a brother Merton (Nancy) Reynolds of Mineral Point; Marian's children, Michael (RaNae) Jewell of Rhinelander; Greg (Lisa) Jewell of Dodgeville and Doug (Michelle) Jewell of Verona; as well step grand and great grandchildren and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Dodgeville United Methodist Church with Pastor Thomas LeRoy Strutt officiating. Burial will in East Side Cemetery on Wednesday. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 3:00 P.M. until the time of services. Memorials to the Dodgeville Public Library Foundation, Dodgeville Fire Department; Dodgeville Area Ambulance Services or the Iowa County Cattlemen's Association Scholarship fund would be greatly appreciated. The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com