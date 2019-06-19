John M Burtner

John Marvin Burtner was born to his parents, Robert Marvin Burtner & Linda L (Gerber) Burtner at St Theresa Hospital in Waukegan Illinois, July 11, 1961.

He was called to heaven, June 16, 2019. John passed at home surrounded by his loved ones; he had been under home hospice care, per his wishes.

John was a professional truck driver. He was a long time member or OOIDA and a 5 yr. member of Moose Lodge 1581 of North Manchester In, where he leaves behind many friends.

During his career he had accumulated many awards and accolades. One of his proudest moments, other than becoming a father, was his "Two Million Miles of driving, accident free" from Sparhawk Trucking in November 2017.

John graduated from New Lisbon high school in 1979, where he resided for the remainder of his life.

John enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, and camping with his family.

John believed that family came first, and he put his heart and soul into making them comfy and happy.

He is survived by his wife Peggy Kathleen (Cox) Burtner, his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life.

He leaves behind a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Burtner, of La Crosse Wisconsin, and her mother, Kim Murphey Fisher of Mauston Wisconsin, and two step sons J.Jeffrey and Stephen D Iseton of Warsaw Indiana.

John also leaves behind a sister, Marylou Stevens, of Mauston Wisconsin and her life partner, Richard Cogley, brother Clifford (Butch) Burtner, wife Debra Burtner of Mauston Wisconsin, brother, Andrew (panda) V Burtner, wife Barbie Burtner, both of Oklahoma, Mother and Fathers in law, 2 sisters in law

12 nieces, 3 nephews, 8 great nieces, 16 great nephews, all of whom loved him.

John is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clifford and Edith Gerber

Paternal grandparents, Willard and Bessie Burtner, 2 nieces, 1 great niece, 1 great nephew, brother in law and best friend, Roger Stevens, several truck driving friends whom were dear to him and his favorite dog, Baily (B)….

John had requested, that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the family.

John had a heart of gold; he gave freely of himself when there was a need to be met.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Crandall Fun eral Home, Mauston where friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.