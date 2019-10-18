John L. "Jack" Krueger, age 77, of Belleville passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg.

He was born on August 26, 1942 in Chicago, IL the son of Dr. John and Mary (Latham) Krueger. Jack graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1965. He was united in marriage to Josephine Goodman on June 11, 1966 in Madison. Jack owned a business in Madison. He had also served in the United States Air Force Reserves. Jack was highly respected in the community and cherished by family and friends. He had a ready smile and a calm and steady presence. His quiet intelligence meant he listened more than he spoke, and his sense of humor was legendary. Jack was a businessman, farmer, artist, and archivist with a passion for all things mechanical, for history and especially for trains and flight.

Jack is survived by his wife Josephine, daughters Ann (Steve) Kuehl, and Dr. Kathryn Krueger, two grandchildren Emily Kuehl and Michael Kuehl. He is further survived by his siblings Elizabeth (Bob) Angel-Brandon, Robin (Patty) Krueger, Charles Krueger, Dr. George (Chris) Krueger, and Ruth (Kevin) Krueger.He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI. Burial will be in the Swiss Cemetery, New Glarus, WI.

A visitation will precede the funeral service from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home in Belleville.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the caregivers at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.

Memorials are suggested to the Duppler-Smith American Legion Post #460 in Belleville.

