Cress Funeral Service

John L. Hoven, age 83, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. John "Jake" Hoven was born on August 18, 1935 to Leo and Hazel (Messerschmidt) Hoven and grew up in the Vilas Park neighborhood. He attended Madison Central High School where he enjoyed and excelled in playing basketball and other sports.

After high school, he enlisted in the Army. While stationed in Alaska, and continuing after his service, he became an accomplished bowler and will be remembered by his family for all the trophies displayed in his den. He had a long career as an Engineer/Draftsman for Green Engineering in Middleton, and later for Rust Engineering, while also working part-time at Schwoegler Park Towne Lanes bowling alley.

Every winter, he would meticulously set up his model train town with a mountainous landscape including several buildings that were affectionately named after his grandchildren. He always made time to get together with his family for breakfast or dinner and looked forward to meeting friends for lunch and attending Brewer games. He also loved to travel to Florida to visit family and take trips to Northern Wisconsin to go fishing at his sister Betty's cabin and also, his cousin Dean's cabin.

He loved his children, and was especially proud and fond of his granddaughters for the women they have become. Most recently, he was blessed to see his great-granddaughter's first birthday. John was a devoted father, grandpa and friend, and was loved by all who knew him.

John leaves behind his wife Susan and their children; stepdaughter, Laura Schleicher, Les (Colleen) Hoven, David Hoven, Jennie Sanderson, and his grandchildren; Maddie (Sam) Buell, Lizzie Hoven (Ian Grau), and a great-granddaughter, Skylar Buell. He is also survived by his brother in-law, Chuck (Sarah) Medcraft, his nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Hazel, his brother Billy, and sisters; Joanne and Betty.

Dad - We love you and you will remain in our hearts forever.

A visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison, followed by a formal procession at 1 p.m. to Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 2705 Regent St., Madison, for a graveside service and military honors.