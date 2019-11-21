LIVE NOW

John "Jack" Raymond Bertz

VERONA - John "Jack" Raymond Bertz, age 90, of Verona, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at All Saints Assisted Living in Madison.

He was born on Nov. 28, 1928, in Marshfield, the son of Edward and Florence (Hannah) Bertz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY'S OF PINE BLUFF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3673 County Road P, Pine Bluff, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 with Fr. Rick Heilman presiding.

Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until time of the Mass on Saturday.

