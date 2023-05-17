John “Jack” Potterton

On 16 May 2023, John “Jack” Potterton rejoined his wife Terry Potterton in eternal life. Born in Dodgeville on 4 May 1936 to Zola Hillman and Burton Potterton, he spent many of his boyhood summers in Dodgeville helping on family farms. He joined the Army in, 1954 serving during the Cold War in Germany with the 4th Infantry Div, 66th Armored Battalion. He returned to the US in 1956 and met the love of his life, Teresa (nee Solarz), on Halloween, and they married 24 May 1957. They worked together, devoted, to build a home for their children Suzanne Potterton and Bill Potterton (Colonel, US Army Ret).

Jack worked construction (Operating Engineers Union Local 139--50 year member) throughout the state of Wisconsin, building bridges and roadways during the summer and working for Advance Bioler in the winter. Notably, he was on the crew that installed the auxiliary boilers on the Edmund Fitzgerald prior her last voyage. He had a habit of finding a spot on whatever he was working on, and would write his names, and those of his wife and children on the structures he worked on. His name is on the Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee, the US Bank Center (where he ran the tower crane from the top deck, 42 stories up) and the Milwaukee Performing Arts Center. He worked hard throughout his life, retiring from SpanCrete in 1990. He and Terry moved out to Dodgeville to retire, but they unfortunately knew that Terry had terminal cancer. They made the most of their time together, travelling the US creating memories. When she became too ill to travel, Jack nursed her faithfully at home, with loving devotion until her passing two years later. He remained devoted to her memory.