John "Jack" Olson

SUN PRAIRIE - John R. “Jack” Olson, age 76, passed away on September 1, 2018 due to complications of ALS.

He was born on May 9, 1942 and raised in Madison, where he was a 1961 graduate of Monona Grove High School. Jack married Judith “Judy” Skolaski on May 7, 1977. He had a successful career in sales and he truly enjoyed his work and the opportunity it gave him to help others.

Jack had excellent engineering and welding skills and was always working on improvement projects. His lifelong passion for car racing began when he first visited Angel Park in 1948. Over the years, he owned racing cars, including midgets and loved watching NASCAR and Indy races.

Jack is survived by his wife, Judith Olson; daughter, Rae (David) Crawford; son-in-law, Jeff Neis; grandchildren, Chelsea, Zachary, Erik, Aubrey; great-grandchildren, Alexia, Cameron, Haylin; and God-daughter, Gabriella.

Jack was preceded in death by his daughter, Jolene Katherine Neis; and his Maltese companions, FiFi, Chantel, and Bailey.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the UW Hospitals for their compassionate care. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or the Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Rd., Madison, WI 53718.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 1:00 PM, with a Visitation from 11:00 AM until the time of service at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Rd, DeForest. Following a Committal Service at ROSELAWN CEMETERY, a time of fellowship will take place at the VFW, 349 S. Walker Way, Sun Prairie.

