John "Jack" E. Champion, 63, of Portage, WI , formerly of Hazel Green, WI passed away on June 5, 2019.

A memorial service with military honors accorded will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14th at the United Methodist Church in Hazel Green, WI with Pastor Roy Lewis officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Friends may call on Thursday, June 13th from 4pm-8pm at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI and on Friday, June 14th from 9:00a.m. until time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Jack was born on October 5, 1955 to Robert & Kay (Ogawa) Champion in Hazel Green, WI. He was a 1973 graduate from Hazel Green High School. He served 6 years in the US Navy and was on the USS Nimitz. He married Cathy L. Myers on July 22, 1978 at the United Methodist Church in Livingston, WI.

He worked for over 38 years at the Morrison Brothers Company in Dubuque, IA and retired as a manager; he later worked at Interstate Electric Company and UW American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, WI. He was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church in Hazel Green, WI.

Jack enjoyed motorcycling, building projects, ghost hunting, yardwork, holistic reiki healing, volunteering with hospice, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Cathy; 2 sons: Josh (Connie) Champion & Joel Champion; a grandson, Jude, all of Portage, WI; a sister: Bobbi (Keith) Richardson of Hazel Green, WI; a mother-in-law: Donna Myers; along with aunts, uncles, nephews and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a father-in-law, Bruce Myers.

In lieu of plants & flowers a John "Jack" E. Champion Memorial Fund has been established.