John J. Pouzar, age 87, of Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Oak Park Place.

He was born on June 3, 1932, in Traverse City, Mich., the son of Frank and Rose (Zezulka) Pouzar. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran having enlisted in 1953. John married Sandra Fitch on June 18, 1987, in Madison. He worked as a service technician for University of Wisconsin retiring in 1993 and was handy in repairing many things. John was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, dog sledding and spending time with his beloved huskies. He was an avid car racing fan and loved to eat. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

John is survived by his wife, Sandra; sons, Kyle (Lisa) Hessler and Brian Pouzar; granddaughters, Page Pouzar, Ashlyn Hessler and Leyla Pouzar; grandson, Jonathon Pouzar; brother, Archie (Phyllis) Pouzar; and sister, Patricia (Lee) Sam; two sisters-in-law, Mandy Pouzar and Rosy Pouzar; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Tom Pouzar and Carl Pouzar.

A Celebration of John's life will be held at OREGON VILLAGE HALL, 117 Spring St., Oregon from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Oak Park Place for all of their wonderful care and support given to John and his family. They also wish to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their continued care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.