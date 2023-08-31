John Huseth, age 74, of Rio, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023 at his summer home near Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
John was born May 19, 1949, in Columbus, Wisconsin, the son of Glenn and Mildred (Pikop) Huseth. John met the love of his life, Cathy, on a blind date at Paisans Restaurant in 1972. They were married on September 24, 1977. On January 14, 1979, they welcomed their first child, Steven John and a short 17 months later, welcomed their daughter Sara Anne on June 18, 1980, into their family.
John spent endless hours teaching his kids to waterski in the summer and enjoyed many family snowmobiling trips in the winter. John loved camping, hunting, and a golf cart ride to watch the sunset. He and Cathy built their dream home in Rio in 2008. John retired in 2014 and he and Cathy spent summers in the Dells and winters in the woods. John adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with them in the woods splitting wood, driving the four-wheeler, or even watching a movie with homemade popcorn and a roaring fire. John will be remembered as a fun-loving, big-hearted person who loved his family deeply. He will be missed by all.
John is survived by his loving wife Cathy, his children, Steven (Jamie) Huseth and Sara (Tom) Galle, and his grandchildren, Cadin Huseth (17), Ethan Galle (14), and Brooklyn Galle (11). He is also survived by his siblings, Mary K Black (Huseth), Russel (Kit) Huseth, and Jane Huseth, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Bill Black.
A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined.
A special thank you to Holiday Shores for all you did to help the family.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.