John Huseth

John Huseth, age 74, of Rio, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023 at his summer home near Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

John was born May 19, 1949, in Columbus, Wisconsin, the son of Glenn and Mildred (Pikop) Huseth. John met the love of his life, Cathy, on a blind date at Paisans Restaurant in 1972. They were married on September 24, 1977. On January 14, 1979, they welcomed their first child, Steven John and a short 17 months later, welcomed their daughter Sara Anne on June 18, 1980, into their family.

Tags