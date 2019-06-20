John H. Wagner

John Howard Wagner, 61, of Mazomanie (formerly of Madison) passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg after a brief battle with cancer.

John was born on March 14, 1958 in Madison, the fourth child of Virginia and Carl Wagner. John was a lifelong resident of the Madison area and graduated from DeForest High School in 1976, where he was the wrestling team manager. John attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison and graduated in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. While attending college, John volunteered by counseling youth at Briarpatch Youth Services.

John began his professional career at CUNA Mutual , where he held several positions during his tenure with the company. Later, John worked for Crump Life Insurance Services, Bisys Life Insurance Services, and John Deere Financial Services.

A paraplegic since the age of 9, John approached life with a positive, can-do attitude that amazed everyone around him. An avid Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks fan, John loved to attend and watch games with family and friends. John didn't let being in a wheelchair slow him down. He was a ranked amateur United States Tennis Association wheelchair player and competed in tournaments across the country. In addition, John played wheelchair basketball for the Madison City Bombers and participated in the Badger State Games, both in tennis and basketball. For many years, runners would see John wheeling himself up Bascom Hill during the annual Crazy Legs race. Other sporting activities included boating, jet-ski and motorcycle riding, and running his Golden Retriever dog Fred. Besides participating in sports, John coached both a women's city league basketball team ("Bucks") and a girls' youth team. For many years, John volunteered his time to the Second Harvest Food Drive manning the phones during their telethons.

John is survived by his sister Barbara (Carl) Alexander of Baraboo, niece Gina (Danny) Ripp and family of Verona; nephew Brent (Sara) Wagner and family of Lodi; nephew Justin Wagner and family of Watertown, MN; niece Meredith (Peter) Marsden and family of Oregon; niece Natalie (Mike) Grendys and family of Hoffman Estates, IL; nephew Scott Wagner of South Bend, IN, and nephew Ryan Wagner of Miami Beach, FL, and his special friend of 10 years, Cindy Hindes of Mazomanie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Carl Wagner, his two brothers, William (Bill) and Richard (Dick) Wagner, and his niece, Jennifer Janz. In addition to his family, John is survived by many friends from his Pumpkin Hollow Elementary School, DeForest Middle School and DeForest High School days and his professional work life.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705, with Pastor Rob Nelson of New Heights Lutheran Church of Black Earth, WI officiating. Burial will be at the Arlington Prairie Cemetery in Arlington, WI, where his parents and brother are buried. Visitation will be held at the Cress Funeral Home on Friday, June 21 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 22 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Because the Wagner brothers, Bill, Dick, and John, were such big football fans, a quote from Dick's funeral sums up John's life: "The Game of Life is a lot like Football. You have to tackle your problems, block your fears, and score your points when you get the opportunity. Leave no regrets on the field."

Cress Funeral Service

6021 University Ave.

Madison, WI 53705

(608) 238-8406