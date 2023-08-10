Channel 3000 obit obits obituaries graphic generic

MADISON - John H. Davis Jr, 64, passed away July 29, 2023, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis.

John was born June 14, 1959, to Joanne and John “Bert” Davis in Kenosha, Wis. John lived at home with his parents enjoying typical childhood activities adapted to accommodate his special needs. He was well loved by his parents, but his father had become ill and they recognized his care needs exceeded what they were able to provide so he moved to Central Wisconsin Center (CWC) in Madison at age 5. John’s family remained involved in his life while he was living at CWC. In 1998, John’s mother Joanne saw the trend to provide care in community settings and developed a Trust. The Trust purchased a house in Madison where John and his roommate Annette lived for 25 years until his passing. Joanne was able to see John move in and enjoy his home until she died one month later.

