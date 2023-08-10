MADISON - John H. Davis Jr, 64, passed away July 29, 2023, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis.
John was born June 14, 1959, to Joanne and John “Bert” Davis in Kenosha, Wis. John lived at home with his parents enjoying typical childhood activities adapted to accommodate his special needs. He was well loved by his parents, but his father had become ill and they recognized his care needs exceeded what they were able to provide so he moved to Central Wisconsin Center (CWC) in Madison at age 5. John’s family remained involved in his life while he was living at CWC. In 1998, John’s mother Joanne saw the trend to provide care in community settings and developed a Trust. The Trust purchased a house in Madison where John and his roommate Annette lived for 25 years until his passing. Joanne was able to see John move in and enjoy his home until she died one month later.
John has many long-term friends and caregivers including Zhanpan, Deanna Nottestad, Jeff Tagliapietra, Sue Jones, Sue Ickstadt, Lucilyn, Michele, Mamiko and many other friends and former caregivers. John was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his Uncle Charlie and Aunt Sandy Diedrich; and cousins, Drake, Karl and Ben Diedrich.
A Celebration of John’s Life will be held at a later date.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be shared at www.866allfaiths.com.
