Madison – John H. Bentz, died peacefully on October 23, 2019 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, he was 93.

He was born January 23, 1926 to Wilhelmina Juliana Albertina (Smerling) Bentz and Robert John Bentz in Kenosha, WI where he was raised. John married Gladys Eileen Guild, the daughter of Maria "Mae" Louisa (Batker) Guild and Norman Louis Guild. John served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and this past April he participated in the Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C. and was moved by the experience and outpouring of support. He graduated with a degree in business from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, where he met his wife, Gladys. John worked for Ray-O-Vac/Exide for many years. He was an avid free-lance photographer and collector of photographic equipment. He was a member of St. James ELCA Church in Verona and a life-long supporter of the Republican Party and the NRA.

John is survived by his children, Julie (Jim) Fitzpatrick, Steven (Jackie), Michael (Cindy) and Erika (Troy Passinault) Anderson; grandchildren; Teresa (Fitzpatrick) Fosdick, Lisa Fitzpatrick, Jason Kiefer, Ian Bentz, Kylie (Bentz) Merkley, Mitchell Anderson and Olivia Anderson; and 8 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys in 1994; his brother, Robert; and his sister, Helen.

Memorials may be made in John's name to Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or Badger Honor Flight, Inc., PO Box 258066 Madison, WI 53725.

