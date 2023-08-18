John Falter

John William Falter, 64, of DeForest, WI, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
He was born on October 19, 1958 in Madison, Wisconsin to William and Carol (Booth) Falter. John was the fifth of nine children. The large family spent each summer camping together, and John developed a love for the outdoors and travel. After graduating in 1977 from DeForest High School, John started a long career as a machinist and was very skilled in his trade.
John was joined in marriage on October 1, 1983 to Judy (Schwalbach) Falter and they were married for 32 years. Together they had two daughters, Alison and Kari and two granddaughters, Adri and Lucie, amongst their greatest joys.
He lived life to the fullest, always seeking out his next adventure or travel spot. Whether it was on his snowmobile, motorcycle, or in his Corvette, John found the best spot to be and knew 10 different ways to get there. He loved his home state of Wisconsin and likely traveled the majority of its roads in his lifetime. You could find him at one of his favorite supper clubs for Friday night fish fry with a brandy Old Fashioned in hand, or spending his weekend at a local race track. Anyone who met John was only a stranger once. He had a way of making so many feel loved and included.
To John, warm weather meant motorcycle season. He was happy at any opportunity to be on two wheels. Most recently he enjoyed traveling with Karla and their sweet furry companion Libbey, who rode along on many adventures.
During the winter months, John spent countless hours being a highly active volunteer and member with the Golden Triangle Drifters (DeForest) and Winnebago Ridgerunners (Portage) snowmobile clubs. He was also a proud Columbia County Representative for the AWSC (Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs) and held various positions throughout the years.
John is survived by his daughters, Alison Falter and Kari (Falter) Jones; granddaughters Adri and Lucie Jones, who brought a constant smile to his face. He is also survived by his loving mother Carol Crisp-Paddock and seven brothers and sisters: Marcie (Joe) Abell, Barb (Jeff) Calkins, Ed (Sandy) Falter, Jan Falter, Steve (Mary) Falter, Lori (Randy) Schneider and Matt (Lisa) Falter. Along with his father’s wife; Ruth Saaf-Falter, many cousins, nieces, nephews, his girlfriend Karla Haarklau and numerous friends, both lifelong and new.
John was preceded in death by his father Bill and sister Christine Gottlieb.
A gathering celebrating John’s life will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 1-5pm at Murphy’s Bar & Restaurant in Westport, WI.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help John’s family sponsor a section of snowmobile trail in his name.
A special thank you to the UW Hospital staff, especially Neuro ICU and Organ & Tissue Donation. John loved life and wanted to give back.
