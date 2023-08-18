John Falter

John William Falter, 64, of DeForest, WI, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.  

He was born on October 19, 1958 in Madison, Wisconsin to William and Carol (Booth) Falter. John was the fifth of nine children. The large family spent each summer camping together, and John developed a love for the outdoors and travel. After graduating in 1977 from DeForest High School, John started a long career as a machinist and was very skilled in his trade.  