March 20, 1942 - December 10, 2019 / John F Sustar, 77, of Mauston passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Preceded into Eternal life by sons John Jr. and Peter.

Beloved husband of Veronica (nee Teshner). Loving father of Jane Danner Sustar, Mary (Patrick Ninneman) Sustar, Anne Sustar, Joseph (Megan) Sustar, Elizabeth (Brad Nye) Sustar, and John L (Emily) Sustar. Dear grandfather of Jennifer, Ian, Irene, Elinore, Gustav, Liam, Carl, Siena, Libby, Henry, Margaret, Caroline, Charles, Wyatt, Peter, Grace, and Nora. Dear great grandfather of Abryanna, James, and William. Dear brother of Carl (Philomena Lee) Sustar and Ursula Sustar.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11AM at St Patrick Catholic Church 401 Mansion St, Mauston, WI 53948, where friends may call from 9 AM-11AM (rosary at 9AM).

Burial: Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery

John had a long, creative career as a civil engineer, much of which dealt with water resources. He loved working for the Church, Food Pantry, and Knights of Columbus especially the Silver Rose for Mary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to religious relief organizations, such as Catholic Relief Services or Elroy Food Pantry, who provide God's love to the needy, is encouraged.