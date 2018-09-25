John F. Sigafus, age 77 of Browntown, died Sunday, September 23, 2018 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

John was born on January 16, 1941 in Apple River, IL, the son of Harry C. and Mary B. (Metcalf) Sigafus. John graduated from South Wayne High School in 1959 and served in the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborne until his honorable discharge in August, 1962. He married Rita Rockow on October 28, 1962 at the Peace Church in Browntown. John worked for many years at the Browntown Oil Station before becoming owner. He was a member of the Peace Church in Christ of Browntown and a former member of the Browntown Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed fishing, going for rides, and was proud of his involvement in building the Browntown Commuinty Park.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Sigafus; a son, Brett Sigafus, both of Browntown; three grandsons, Isaac Sigafus, Jeremy and Jacob Heins; two greatgrandsons, Jaxon and Raylan Heins; and two sisters-in-law, Norma and Paula Sigafus. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Perry in 1987; five brothers, Mike (Jenny), Charlie (Charlene), Richard (Carol), Gordon “Bud”, and Earl Sigafus; and seven sisters, Violet (Lyle) Hammer, Harriett (Ralph) Fryer, Eleanor (Bud) Williams, Dolly (Paul) Siemens, Veva (Bob) Manthei, Carol (Gary) Meier, and Helen (Gerald) Fox.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., at the Peace Church in Christ, 312 E. South Street, Browntown, with Rev. Scott Cernek officiating. Inurnment will follow in Union Cemetery, South Wayne. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers,

Memorials are suggested in John’s name to Peace Church in Christ.

The NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net