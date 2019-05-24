On May 22, 2019, our dear son, John Edward Schroeder, lost his long battle with addiction.

He will be missed and loved by his parents, Allen and Susan Schroeder; his sister-in-law, Abby and nephews, Noah and Mason; along with Aunts, Uncles and dearest cousins. He was preceded in death by brother, William; paternal and maternal grandparents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mineral Point, WI. Your memories or condolences would be most appreciated.