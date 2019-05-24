John Edward Schroeder
On May 22, 2019, our dear son, John Edward Schroeder, lost his long battle with addiction.
He will be missed and loved by his parents, Allen and Susan Schroeder; his sister-in-law, Abby and nephews, Noah and Mason; along with Aunts, Uncles and dearest cousins. He was preceded in death by brother, William; paternal and maternal grandparents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mineral Point, WI. Your memories or condolences would be most appreciated.