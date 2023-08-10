John E. “Jack” Leen

John E. “Jack” Leen, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Dec. 12, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of John and Olivia (Meyer) Leen.

Jack married Jean White on Nov. 22, 1951, in Ridgeway. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1952. Jack worked as a salesperson for Rundle Spence Co. for 40 years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed playing cards, golfing, hunting and spending time with family and friends.