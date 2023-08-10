John E. “Jack” Leen, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Dec. 12, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of John and Olivia (Meyer) Leen.
Jack married Jean White on Nov. 22, 1951, in Ridgeway. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1952. Jack worked as a salesperson for Rundle Spence Co. for 40 years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed playing cards, golfing, hunting and spending time with family and friends.
Jack is survived by his three sons, James (Shelli) Leen, John Leen and Jeff (Karen) Leen; daughter, Julie (Nick) Voss; nine grandchildren, Chadwick (Tracy), Patrick, Garrett (Julia), Alex (Molly), Luke (Katie), Melissa (Darren), Michelle (Ray), Rick (Casandra), and Brittany; 10 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, John Lynch; and many nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jean; parents; brothers, Tom, Bob and Ralph; and sisters, Dee and Rose.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, with Father Ray Dischler presiding. Entombment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Special thanks to the Agrace HospiceCare staff for their compassionate and skilled care and a special thank you to his son John who took loving care of both Jack and Jean.