John D. Firkus

John D. “Johnny” Firkus, 46, of Janesville, formerly of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly due to medical complications on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
John was born on June 29, 1977 in Fort Atkinson, son of John and Barbara (Schaller) Firkus. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1995.
John cherished his family. He enjoyed watching his nephews play hockey, fishing, cheering on the Milwaukee Brewers and the New England Patriots. He loved to cook for his family and friends. Everyone loved John’s great sense of humor. His kind words and caring heart will be missed by all.
John is survived by his parents, John P. and Barb Firkus of Fort Atkinson; sisters, Tammy (Brian) Telfer of Fort Atkinson and Sue (Chris) Davis of Janesville; fiancé, Gina Congdon of Fort Atkinson; nephews and niece, Austin (Sidney) Telfer, Justin and Jessica Telfer and Peyton and Eli Davis; great niece and nephew, Shelby and Merle Telfer; godmother, Kathy Newkirk and countless other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Stephen and Mary Firkus; and maternal grandparents, Merlin Schaller and Mildred Haban; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be from 9 am on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson with the mass following at 11 am. The family invites you to join them immediately after for a luncheon in celebration of John’s life.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.