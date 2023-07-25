John D. Firkus

John D. “Johnny” Firkus, 46, of Janesville, formerly of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly due to medical complications on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

John was born on June 29, 1977 in Fort Atkinson, son of John and Barbara (Schaller) Firkus. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1995.

