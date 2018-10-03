John D. Bowen, age 80, of Highland, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Upland Hills Health surrounded by his loving wife and family following a brief battle with Leukemia.

John was born on September 9, 1938 in Oakdale, CA to Ercill and Mae (Rakow) Bowen. He graduated from Avoca High School in 1956 and married the love of his life, Patricia Reuter on June 14, 1958 at Fairview Lutheran Church where he was a dedicated lifelong member. John worked Road Construction with Rein, Schultz and Dahl from 1956 until 1974. He returned to the farm that was purchased in 1972. John took up bulldozing later in life. His strong determination helped him through heart surgeries, so he could still enjoy bulldozing, his horses, tractor pulling, motorcycle rides, snowmobiling, hunting whitetail, hunting elk in Colorado with family, camping and traveling south for the winter. His greatest joy was family gatherings.



John is survived by his wife, Patricia of Highland; four children, Tameria (Dave) Christianson of Lone Rock; Barbara (Dave) Mellum of Highland; Wayne (Tracy Klein) Bowen of Platteville and David (Lisa) Bowen of Highland; twelve grandchildren, Travis (Jen) Christianson; Matthew (Janel) Christianson; Darren (Kysa Douglas) Mellum; Nathan (Tara) Mellum; Kristen (Juan) Paz; Sandy (Rick) Sturdevant; Katie (Clint) Kelley; Keagun Bowen; Courtney Bowen; Kaycee Bowen; Jesse Bowen and Joshua Bowen; 14 great grandchildren; three sisters, Donna Johnson of Lone Rock; Carol Randall of Mesa, AZ and Norma Bowen of Spring Green; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Bowen; Norene (Leo) Clerkin; James (Veronica) Reuter; Connie (Roger) Evers; Robert (Diane) Reuter and Richard (Linda) Reuter; many nieces, nephews, friends and his special furry friend, Trooper who he took on nightly runs.



John will be reunited in heaven with many loved ones. His parents; his stepfather, Gordon Sturdevant; a brother, James Bowen; a sister, Elizabeth Faga; his mother and father-in-law, Richard and Helen Reuter and a great-grandson, Owen Kelley.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 8, 2018 at Fairview Lutheran Church. Pastor Ramona Orton will officiate with burial in Fairview Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Sunday at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville and at the church on Monday after 10:00 A.M.

Memorials to the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society for Leukemia research or Fairview Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated.

Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Dodgeville 608-935-3628

www.houckfuneralhomes.com