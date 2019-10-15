VERONA – John Colegrove Morton, age 88, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Meriter Hospital in Madison.

He was born in Waukegan, IL on March 1, 1931 to parents, Russell G. and Rachel M. (Colegrove) Morton.

John was a 1949 graduate of Waukegan High School and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked primarily as an electrician for many years. Early in his career, John worked as an inventory clerk for Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago, IL. From 1981-1996, he worked for the Village of Vernon Hills, IL, retiring as Chief Electrical Inspector. John was a past Commander of the American Legion Homer Dahringer Post 281 in Waukegan, IL.

He also enjoyed attending events of the local American Legion and participating in the Veterans Group at the Verona Senior Center. In recognition of his military service, John was invited and proudly took the Badger Honor Flight in September 2015. He enjoyed his time as a member of the Deer Creek Sport and Conservation Club. He loved shooting and woodworking.

John is survived by his wife, Burnell O. Morton of Verona; children, Linda (David) Gursky of Little Mountain, SC, Barbara (Andre) Domerchie of Waukegan, IL, Mark (Anita) Opsal of Mt. Horeb, Sandra Opsal of Cottage Grove; grandchildren, Jason Gursky of Tulsa, OK, Tanya Gursky of Westland, MI, Russ (Megeon) Bach of Kenosha, Kelsey Opsal of Baraboo; great-grandchildren, Collin Tansey, Marisa Gursky, Knowlton Bach and John Bach; sister-in-law, Carol Hagen of Mt. Horeb; brother-in-law, Bob Pierce of Lindenhurst, IL; numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and first wife of 41 years, Marilou J. Morton.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH, 427 S. Main St., Verona, with Rev. Kurt Billings officiating.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at church