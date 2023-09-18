John Charles Thorpe Sr.

John Charles Thorpe Sr., age 64, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, September 16, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was born in Stoughton on December 8, 1958, the son of John and Patricia Thorpe.

John graduated from Edgerton High School in 1977. He worked in construction for many years, starting at Coachmans Inn and Milton Printers, then for Baker Manufacturing for 11 years, and Dunkirk Township since 1987. John also worked for Meriter Home Health, and drove milk truck for Kris Hall, and Sundby Sand and Gravel and Wingra Stone and Redi Mix until his retirement.  