John Charles Thorpe Sr., age 64, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, September 16, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was born in Stoughton on December 8, 1958, the son of John and Patricia Thorpe.
John graduated from Edgerton High School in 1977. He worked in construction for many years, starting at Coachmans Inn and Milton Printers, then for Baker Manufacturing for 11 years, and Dunkirk Township since 1987. John also worked for Meriter Home Health, and drove milk truck for Kris Hall, and Sundby Sand and Gravel and Wingra Stone and Redi Mix until his retirement.
He is survived by his son, John (Jen) Thorpe Jr. and four grandchildren, Braydon, Breeliegh, Tanner and Trenton, all of Stoughton; step grandson, Logan; sister, Ann of Edgerton and her son, Andrew; half brother, Mike Peterson of Solon Springs; niece, Tanya (Rick) of DePere; nephew, Josh (Jenn) Peterson of Solon Springs; and numerous cousins and friends. John was preceded in death by his father, John in 1976; mother, Patricia Olson Thorpe in 1998; and brother, James “Buford” Thorpe in 2021.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 AM until the time of services Saturday. Burial will take place in Wheeler Prairie Cemetery.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect Street, PO Box 231, Stoughton
(608) 873-9244
