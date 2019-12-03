John Charles Meyer

John C. Meyer, age 68 of Prairie du Chien, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, after sudden complications from pneumonia and lung cancer.

He was born on June 29, 1951 in Prairie du Chien, the son of Carlos "Chip" and Myrna Meyer. He married Lorraine Olson in 1973, although they later divorced, of this union two boys were born. John graduated from Prairie du Chien High School in 1969 and enlisted in the U.S. Army at 17. He served in Vietnam as an Infantryman, Sergeant and Photo Layout Specialist, receiving numerous awards and badges including the Bronze Star Medal.

John spent most of his working career with the Railroad as a laborer and machine operator, winning a safety award every year in his 28 years of railroad work. He was a member of the Prairie Rod and Gun Club, an avid reader and Sci-Fi fan. He was humble in his service to his country and his work to the Railroad and was always happy to live his life in service to others. If needed, he would give you the last black shirt off his back and help you fix your lawnmower even if he'd never met you before. If he had met you before, then he definitely spent time fixing your car and never complained about any of it, he enjoyed it.

He was extremely proud of his family, whom he cherished deeply, and the feeling was mutual. John was a thoughtful and interactive grandfather always finding a kite to fly, a rocket to shoot or baking soda and vinegar to explode. He will be missed and so we'll say, "Bye for now."

Survivors include his children, Carl (Trudie) Meyer and Jeff (Jill Becwar) Meyer; stepchildren, Adam Halverson and Lynn Harrison; grandchildren, Devon and Brittany Lenz, Trent Hafke, Jacob Rohde, Ashlyn Halverson, Kaiah Meyer and Kadyn Meyer; great-grandchildren Oliver Lenz and Zoey Lenz; mother, Myrna Shulka; siblings, Pam Myers, Judy Ratz, Ceil Shulka, and Rich and Karen Shulka; and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his father Carlos "Chip" Meyer and stepfather, Harold "Fuzz" Shulka.

Military Honors will be presented Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at S. Marquette Rd. and E. Parrish St. in Prairie du Chien. A Celebration of John's Life will immediately follow at the Backwater Bar inside the Waterfront Hotel, 113 S. Main St., Prairie du Chien.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.

