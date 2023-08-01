John Charles Jacobson

MADISON - John Charles Jacobson passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 30, 2023, after enjoying a full and vibrant life. He was 92. The son of Gustav and Lillian (Mau) Jacobson, John was born in 1930 and grew up in Kaukauna. He graduated from UW-Madison’s school of pharmacy and stayed in Madison to work as a pharmacist with Rennebohm Drug Stores and Walgreens for more than 40 years.

John married Carol Dolbier in 1964 and was a devoted father to their children, Kristin, Derek and Dana. He shared his enthusiasm for sports cars with the Madison Sports Car Club, for ham radio as W9GV, and cycling, running, and small craft sailing with family and friends.  