MADISON - John Charles Jacobson passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 30, 2023, after enjoying a full and vibrant life. He was 92. The son of Gustav and Lillian (Mau) Jacobson, John was born in 1930 and grew up in Kaukauna. He graduated from UW-Madison’s school of pharmacy and stayed in Madison to work as a pharmacist with Rennebohm Drug Stores and Walgreens for more than 40 years.
John married Carol Dolbier in 1964 and was a devoted father to their children, Kristin, Derek and Dana. He shared his enthusiasm for sports cars with the Madison Sports Car Club, for ham radio as W9GV, and cycling, running, and small craft sailing with family and friends.
John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol (nee Dolbier); sister, Joyce Claire Jacobson; children, Kristin Shebesta, Derek (Lori) Jacobson and Dana (Deb) Jacobson; and grandchildren, Christopher Shebesta, Jonathan Shebesta, Bennett Shebesta, Isaac (Hayley) Moen and Elijah Jacobson. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Lois Mary.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the American Heart Association or Monona United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.