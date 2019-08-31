John Charles Frame, age 58, of Blue Mounds, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital.

He was born on June 7, 1961 to Dale and Madeline (Deneen) Frame. John graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School in 1979. He married the love of his life, Jennifer Ballweg, on June 15, 1996. John was a longtime employee of the State of Wisconsin, retiring in 2017.

He loved the country home he and Jennifer shared with their dog, Gunner. John was a skilled fisherman and hunter; a true outdoorsman. He was a big Green Bay Packers fan and always taped the games when out hunting. He enjoyed camping, and traveling with Jennifer, and often with good friends.

He is survived by his sisters, Sharon (Rex) Ewald, Sue (Jim) Powers and Mary Frame; his brother, Dan (Sue) Frame; and his sister-in-law, Kristi Frame. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Lois Ballweg; brothers in-law, Gary (Sara) Ballweg, Wayne Ballweg, Kevin (Sue) Ballweg, Jeff Ballweg, Brian (Louise) Ballweg and Tim (Michelle) Ballweg; sister-in-law, Debbie Ballweg; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, Jennifer; his parents; his older brother, Dennis Frame; father-in-law, Andrew Ballweg; sister-in-law, Barb Ballweg; and brother-in-law, Darrell Ballweg.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019, with Father Chahm presiding. Burial will be held at St. James Cemetery, Vermont Township. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

A special thank you to family and friends for their love and support and a heartfelt thank you to Father Pat.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be chosen at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth Street

(608) 437-5077