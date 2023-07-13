John Carr

John Duwayne Clayton Carr, age 82 of rural Hollandale died on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Lafayette Manor in Darlington. He was born on April 17, 1941 to Harry and Marie (Norby) Carr in Beloit. He attended Sweet rural one room country school and graduated in 1959 from the Hononegah High School in Rockton IL. John served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1963 during the Berlin Conflict, serving in Germany and Turkey. After his discharge he married Mary Lee Wishop in Rockton, IL at the Rockton Methodist Church on June 12, 1965. They had three sons, Wade, Todd, and Travis.

John and Mary bought a farm in Sauk County in Leland, WI. That farm later became the Natural Bridge State Park. John owned several feed mills in Barneveld, Mineral Point, Spring Green, Mazomanie, and Hollandale in the 70's and 80's. John moved his family to Hollandale in 1979 when they started the Ben Holland Hardware store. He milked cows and enjoyed raising hogs and chickens. John was quite the entrepreneur, usually based around agriculture and eventually trucking agricultural products. He also ran a moving and furniture delivery service with all his boys. He was a visionary in agriculture, being very politically active and had good foresight for agricultural future and trends. Part of his farming business was selling his products at the Dane County Farmer's Market, being a strong believer in farm to table. He wore a chicken hat for many years to help market his products and bring smiles to people’s faces.

Tags