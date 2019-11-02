John C. Carlson (Curt) 88, of Beloit WI, passed away October 22, 2019, at The Suites Assisted Living in Beloit.

Curt was born June 3, 1931 in Stoughton WI, to Hannah nee Hanson and John A Carlson. He graduated from Beloit High School, in 1949. Curt served in the U.S. Army from 1949 – 1952, during the Korean War. He married Judith Gempeler on October 8, 1955. Curt was retired from Warner Electric in South Beloit, Illinois.

Curt is survived by his four children, Kimberly (Daniel Hess), Bruce (Kim Moreno), Jonna (Ken Taylor) and Daniel. As well as, nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. He is further survived by a sister, Maryellen Zulauf; a brother, James Carlson; and his nephew, David Zulauf.

He is predeceased by his wife, Judy; his grandson; his daughter-in-law; and his niece.

Funeral Services will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10:30 am, with a visitation from 10:00 a.m.until the time of service; lunch will follow. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville, Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.



