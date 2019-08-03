John C. "Butch" Ziegler, age 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Select Hospital.

John loved playing baseball and was on the Ashton Home Talent team for many years as their catcher and many additional years being a devoted fan to them.

Survivors include his children: Rachel (Mike) DuPont and Ryan (Jamie McFeely - Special Friend). Siblings: Debi (Marion) Moore, Ron (Pam), James, Gary (Loree), Bob (Diana) and Cheryl Wood (Bill) and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Werner and Evelyn Ziegler.

The family would like to thank the staff at UW Hospital and Select Hospital for the wonderful care they provided John.

A Celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, Sept 21, 2019 at Connie's Home Plate in Ashton for one last "brat cookout" from 3pm-6pm.