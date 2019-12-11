COTTAGE GROVE - John B. LaBine, age 79, of Cottage Grove, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

He was born on Sept. 6, 1940, in Green Bay, Wis., the son of the late Edgar and Minnie (Bowers) LaBine.

John graduated from East De Pere High School in 1959 and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964. He married Donna Gleason on Feb. 27, 1965.

Over the years, he worked in a variety of jobs including shipping and receiving at Super Systems in Green Bay and later, as a custodian at WPS in Madison from which he retired in 2007. For many years, he and his wife worked second jobs to help their daughters through college.

Most of all, John loved his family and spending time with them including his children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews. Among his siblings, his brother Leroy, in particular, has always had a special place in his heart. John's Catholic faith held a strong place in his life. John was a loyal Packers fan throughout--green and gold always his colors of choice. He was also known for loving a good Kroll's hamburger—buying them in bulk whenever he visited his family in Green Bay.

John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna; two daughters, Cheri (Tim) Witkowski and Wendy (Joseph) LaBine; grandchildren, Phillip (Jane) and Kaeley Bredeson and Renee Hegge; brothers, Leroy, Ken (Agnes) and David (Karen) LaBine; sisters, Sister Ruth Ann LaBine and Rita (Dick) Schroeder; brother and sisters-in-law, Gerald Moureau and Darlene and Donna LaBine; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Jasper. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his siblings, Edgar Jr., Elroy, Larry and Susan LaBine and Ruth Moureau.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

The LaBine family would like to thank the staff at Badger Prairie Health Care Center in Verona, Crossroads Care Center of Sun Prairie and Agrace HospiceCare for their kind and compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

