Rochelle, Illinois / McFarland - John A. Wendling passed on to everlasting life with his Lord and Savior on June 8, 2019 rejoicing in the promise of reuniting with his beloved wife Ruth. He died peacefully with his two children and families present following a brief illness.

John was born on May 31, 1930 in Aurora, Illinois. He attended Wheaton College Academy at Wheaton, Illinois for 4 years, graduating with the class of '49. John continued on to attend Wheaton College and graduated with a degree in Business and Economics in 1953. John received a master's degree in Business at Northern Illinois University in 1973. He continued to engage in professional development throughout his career by attending advanced banking courses at Southern Illinois University and the University of Oklahoma.

John was married to his beloved wife Ruth on March 25, 1951 and celebrated 58 wonderful years before her passing in 2009.

He is survived by his two children, Jeff (Brenda) Wendling of Rochelle, Illinois, and Janine (David) Turner of Richmond, Virginia. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Safra Granot, Amira Turner, John L. Wendling, and Hannah Wendling, and one great grandchild, Orian Granot.

Upon graduating from college, John entered the family automobile dealership with a franchise for Oldsmobile and Rambler. He was the owner of Wendling Motor Sales in Rochelle, Illinois for 16 years. Upon selling his auto dealership, John entered the banking business where he enjoyed 23 years of service. During his first 7 years he served as the Vice President of the Rochelle State Bank followed by 16 years of service as the Vice President of the First National Bank and Trust Co. in Rochelle until his retirement in 1993. During this time John taught banking courses at Eastern Illinois University, Bradley University and Illinois State University through the Illinois Bankers Association. He was past president of the Ogle County Banker's Association as well as a member and previous president of the Rochelle Kiwanis Club. John along with his wife Ruth, were founding members of Faith Lutheran Church in Rochelle, Illinois and were dedicated to volunteering their life and service to their Lord, Jesus Christ.

John resided in Rochelle, Illinois until 1993 at which time he and his wife moved to Lake Waubesa in McFarland, Wisconsin. He shared his love of music by volunteering as a pianist at McFarland Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be held at Unger-Horner Funeral Home, 400 N 6th St. Rochelle, Illinois on Thursday June 13, 2019 from 4-7 PM. The funeral service will be held at McFarland Lutheran Church, 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland, Wisconsin on Friday June 14, 2019 at 2 PM with Rev. Tim Dean presiding. Friends may great the family from 1 PM until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Upper McFarland Cemetery. Light refreshments will be served at the church after the burial.

Memorials may be made to McFarland Lutheran Church, 5529 March Rd, McFarland, WI 53558, or Faith Lutheran Church, 14206 E. Flagg Road, Rochelle, Illinois 61068.



