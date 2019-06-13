John A. Salzwedel, 63 of Wisconsin Dells, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his home in Wisconsin Dells after a brief illness.

John was born on August 4, 1955 in Janesville, WI son of Arthur and Evelyn Salzwedel. He married Cindy Papcke on February 18, 1985.

John is survived by his wife Cindy of Wisconsin Dells; daughters, Angiejo (Chad) Fay of Wisconsin Dells and Kristeen (Andrew) Jones of Janesville; son, Alan Salzwedel of Wisconsin Dells; grandsons, Tavvin and Kore; step-granddaughter, Leigh; sisters, Debra (Wally) Rudd and Penny (Dave) Pierce both of Janesville; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parent; brother, Arthur Salzwedel Jr. and sister, Linda Gregoire.

Friends and Relatives can meet with the family at 11:00 AM Friday, June 21, 2019 at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson, WI for a celebration of John's life. A lunch will be served.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

