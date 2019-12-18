Madison - John A. Mauritz, age 77, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Middleton Village in Middleton.

He was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on June 21, 1942, to Albert and Yvonne (Klemmer) Mauritz. He graduated from Oshkosh High School in the Class of 1960, and attended Oshkosh Technical Institute. John married Susan Rhyner on June 17, 1967.

John served his Country in the Army from 1960-1963. He retired from Research Products Corporation in 2001 after 29 years. John was a volunteer as a Big Brother, a past member of Madison Breakfast Rotary, Meals on Wheels, Bell Ringer for the Salvation Army, American Folklore Theater in Door County, and Badger Honor Flight. He was an avid Badger, Packer, and Cub fan. He loved going to Door County and spending many summers at their Summer Place.

John is survived by his German son, Gerald (Inge) Supljika; German grandchildren, Manuel, Ayleen, and Annalena Supljika; a great grandchild, Melia; sister, Marie (Tony) Kusy; a brother-in-law, Albert Schnyder; nieces, Kathy Bidwell, Anne (Bert) Long; and nephews, Robert (Melissa) Schnyder, Scott (Molly) Nigl, and Anton (Kristin) Kusy. He is also survived by great nieces and nephews, Aaron and Alyssa Bidwell, Matthew and Erik Nigl, Claire and Bennett Long, and Tyler, Joe, and Jen Schnyder.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Susan.

A celebration of life will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Dane County Humane Society or Badger Honor Flight.