John A. Anderson, age 82, passed away Oct. 22, 2019 at Maplewood Sauk Prairie following a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.

He was born in the family farm house in Harrisburg, Town of Troy, Sauk County to the late John W. and Evangeline "Van" (Clavadatscher) Anderson on Oct. 1, 1937.

John graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1955 and later from U.W. Ag Short Course. He married his high school sweetheart Carol Kruse on Aug. 8, 1958, and they celebrated 61 years of marriage.

He was a member of the 32nd Division Wisconsin National Guard for 6 years and served as a Sgt. during the Berlin Crisis in 1961 at Fort Lewis, Washington.

John spent his entire life on the family farm and lived his passion. His greatest joy was instilling farming skills to his sons: growing crops, milking cows, greasing the machinery and keeping up with his children's sports, music and 4-H activities. His love of farming carried over to his vast farm toy collection to the delight of his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Anderson. Survivors include his wife, Carol; sons, Douglas (Lisa), Aaron (Tonya), and Nathan; a daughter, Victoria (Doug) Statz; grandchildren, Bradley (Terri) Anderson, Lindsay (Ken) Karls, Colin, Colby and Christa Statz; and great grandchildren, Caleb and Oliver Anderson. He is further survived by three sisters: Audrey Eastman, Dorothy Gasner, and Lori (Arlan) Ketelboeter, in addition to many nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be held at the Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City on Oct. 27, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm; and will continue at 10:00 am on Oct. 28 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac, where John was a member. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am. Military Honors will be accorded by the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694 following the service. Burial will follow at the Harrisburg Union Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in John's name to the Wisconsin Parkinson's Association or Agrace Hospice.

John's family would like to thank the staff at The Pines Assisted Living, Maplewood Sauk Prairie and Agrace for their tender touch and excellent care.