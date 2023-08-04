Jody H. (Slark) Coy, age 48, passed away peacefully on August 2,2023 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 29,1974 in Sauk City to Dean and Diane (Kokesh) Slark. She attended Sauk Prairie High School and graduated in 1993. She was united in marriage to Lavaughn (JR) Coy Jr on October 12, 2002. She was employed by Culvers Franchising for 17 years.
Jody loved being a mom and spending time with her boys and JR. Jody had a hilarious sense of humor, infectious laugh, bold personality, a smile that would brighten a room and touched the lives of countless people. She cherished her many various friend groups and loved spending time with her family and would do anything for any of them. Every year, she looked forward to watching her boys show at the county fair, taking camping trips with friends, family gatherings, deer hunting and attempting to fish. Six years ago, as a result of her health issues, she had to stop working at Culvers Franchising Systems and truly missed the Culvers group who she considered her second family.
Jody is survived by her husband JR, sons, Wyatt & Dalton, parents, Dean & Diane Slark, sisters Shelley (Randy) Berry, Laurie (Paul) Huerth, Kari (Brad) Herbrand, Heidi (Eric) Breunig and brother, Dean Jr (Amy) Slark, 11 nephews, 4 nieces, 2 great-nieces, 1 great-nephew, aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Jody was preceded in death by a brother, James Slark (infant), nieces, Katelyn, Elizabeth, Isabelle, Zoey Herbrand (infants), an uncle Jerry Kokesh (Godfather), grandparents, Glenn & Susie Slark and Ottis & Helen (Albert Kokesh) Horton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 8 at 11:00 am at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Sauk City with Father James Kotch officiating.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 7 from 4:00-7:00 pm and on August 8 from 9:30-10:30 am at Hooverson Funeral Home in Sauk City.
Jody’s family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the all the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, Palliative Care, and Agrace Hospice Care for their efforts and wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Coy family to provide for her children at the Bank of Prairie du Sac.
As Jody would say……..”Love ya”
