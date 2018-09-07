Jodi Lynn Brown

Madison - Jodie Lynn Brown, age 55 passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018. She was born on March 16, 1963 in Monroe, Wisconsin, the daughter of George and Karen (Davis) Brown.

Jodie enjoyed watching science fiction movies, watching CSI and listening to music. Most of all she thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her four children; Ocean Brown, Joshua (Jasmine) Brown, Autumn Kay Dixon and Faith Brown, eight grandchildren Serenity Rodgers, Izayah, Nevaeh, and Malachi Brown, Izabella Edwards, and Aivah, Muhammad and Danari Roquemore and two brothers; Mike (Terri) Brown and George Brown.

Jodi was preceded in death by her mother.

A Gathering to Celebrate Jodie's Life will be held at THE BOWL-A-VARD LANES, 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison, on Saturday, September 8, 2018 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

