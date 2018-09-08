Oregon- Jocelyn A. Bernholdt, 86, passed away on September 6, 2018.

Jocelyn Lucille Adams was born in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on December 6, 1931 to Royal Canadian Air Force Officer Albert Oliver Adams and Estelle Priscilla Vessot. She grew up in Ottawa, Canada and also enjoyed spending summers at a cottage on Horseshoe Bay in Northern Ontario.

At the age of 16, Jocelyn went to McDonald College of McGill University outside of Montreal. She graduated in 1952 with a B.S. in Dietetics. A year later she had earned her Master's Degree in Food and Nutrition from Cornell University, Ithaca, New York. Upon graduation, Jocelyn worked for General Foods where she was responsible for developing recipes published in magazines and newspapers. While at Cornell, Jocelyn met the love of her life, Harry Bernholdt. They were married December 17, 1955. After marriage, they resided in the Chicago area, where they raised two daughters, Linda and Diana. Jocelyn chose to be a stay-at-home mom for many years, devoting her time to her girls teaching them to cook, sew, garden, love learning, and to help others. Jocelyn proudly maintained her Canadian citizenship throughout her life.

As the girls got older, Jocelyn decided to continue her formal education. She enrolled at Rosary College (Dominican University) and earned her Master's in Library Science in 1976. Upon graduation, she was the sole medical librarian at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, Elmhurst, Illinois for two years. After that she worked for over 6 years as Director of the Medical Library at Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

Jocelyn and Harry were lucky to retire early and shortly thereafter moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas. The opportunity presented itself for Jocelyn to once again further her education and to finally answer the calling to enter the ministry that she had felt since the age of 42. She was ordained in 1991 and served several large churches in Arkansas as both Director of Christian Education and Director of Outreach Ministry. She also worked as Director of Christian Education at Asbury United Methodist Church, Madison, Wis.

In 2004, Jocelyn and Harry moved to Oregon, WI to be closer to family including their four grandchildren, Ryan (Katie), Danielle, and Leah Krbecek and Kelly Heighway. Jocelyn enjoyed an active life in Oregon and taught Bible Study classes for many years at First Presbyterian Church in Oregon, WI. She enjoyed family dinners on holidays, vacationing in Wisconsin Dells with her family, spending time with her grandchildren, as well as seeing her two great grandsons, Owen and Oliver Krbecek. As a lover of all living things, Jocelyn especially adored dogs. During retirement, she and Harry rescued ten dogs and one cat. They gave them wonderful homes and loved them unconditionally. Jocelyn also kept her bird feeders full and enjoyed the many birds they attracted.

Jocelyn is survived by her loving husband of almost 63 years, Harry, daughters Linda Krbecek of Middleton, Wisconsin and Diana Bernholdt of Wheaton, Illinois, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, sister Margaret Stedman of Vancouver, B.C., Canada, brother David (Dorothy) Adams of Hanover, Ontario, Canada, brother-in-law, David (Hedy) Bernholdt of Darien, Illinois, sister-in-law's, Bonnie Bernholdt, of Elk Grove Village, Illinois , Margaret Bernholdt of Harrington, Delaware, Ronald Krbecek of Merrimac, Wisconsin, and many nieces and nephews, friends, and church family. She will be greatly missed by all the people she touched and inspired with her faith during her life.

Visitation will be held at 10 AM, followed by a service at 11AM on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church, 408 N. Bergamont Blvd., Oregon, with Rev. Kathleen Owens and Rev. Nancy Enderle officiating. Luncheon will be held after the service. Private burial will take place in Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to World Vision to benefit children around the world: P.O. Box 78481, Tacoma, WA 98481-8481, or online at: www.worldvision.org.