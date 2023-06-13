Joanne S. "Jo" Sutherland

MADISON- Joanne S. “Jo” Sutherland, age 87, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born Joanne Sophie Larson on Aug. 2, 1935, in Deforest, Wis. Jo graduated in 1953 from Madison East High School and then graduated from UW-Whitewater in 1957. She went on to teach first grade for 43 years in Madison before retiring in 2000.

Joanne married Richard “Dick” Sutherland in 1963. Both were fans of the Packers and Wisconsin Badgers football. They had Badgers football season tickets for almost 50 years. They also enjoyed traveling to different places in the United States, visiting friends and relatives and sightseeing. Jo enjoyed spending time in her many gardens at her home, planting and caring for over a hundred flowering perennials.

Tags