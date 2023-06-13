MADISON- Joanne S. “Jo” Sutherland, age 87, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born Joanne Sophie Larson on Aug. 2, 1935, in Deforest, Wis. Jo graduated in 1953 from Madison East High School and then graduated from UW-Whitewater in 1957. She went on to teach first grade for 43 years in Madison before retiring in 2000.
Joanne married Richard “Dick” Sutherland in 1963. Both were fans of the Packers and Wisconsin Badgers football. They had Badgers football season tickets for almost 50 years. They also enjoyed traveling to different places in the United States, visiting friends and relatives and sightseeing. Jo enjoyed spending time in her many gardens at her home, planting and caring for over a hundred flowering perennials.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her brothers, Russell and Warren; and sisters, Leona, Betty and Sue. She is survived by her children, Jon (Amy) Sutherland of Madison and James (Shawnee) Parens of Tucson, Ariz.; grandchildren, Kameron Nonn, Tailyn Ludwiczak, Max Parmaker and Jackson Parmaker; friend and sister-in-law, Nancy Sutherland; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A small family gathering will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later time.
The family wishes to thank Brightstar Assisted Living and Memory Care in Waunakee and Agrace HospiceCare services for their support, guidance and care for Jo. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.