Joanna Mae Pumilia

Joanna Pumilia, age 78, of Rockford, Illinois passed away peacefully at her “Home away from Home” Wednesday, August 2, 2023 near Necedah, Wisconsin.
A private Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held.
Joanna was born January 29, 1945 in Rockford, Illinois the daughter of John and Mae (Crippen) Wolff. She grew up in Rockford and attended West High School. In March of 1965 she married Ronald Pumilia Sr. at St. Edwards Catholic Church. Joanna worked more than 35 years as a store manager for Mays, Albertsons, Revco, and CVS. If you had a chance to know Joanna, you would say she was one of the hardest working individuals you knew. She took pride in caring for her home, cooking for her loved ones, and was a pretty savvy handyman. Joanna loved tending to her garden with her newest passion being a pumpkin patch with a goal of providing a pumpkin to each of her great-grandchildren.
Joanna is survived by her loving husband, Ronald; a son, Ronald, Jr. (Christine); daughters, Mary (Kevin) Ogden, Christine (Robb) Stone and Teresa Hofherr; grandchildren, Brittany (Clay) Sohner, Sarah (Kellen) Murphy, Allyson (Travis) Buxton, Zachary Stone, Cameron Pumilia,
Gabrielle Pumilia, Scarlett Pumilia, Katielynn Hofherr and Anthony Hofherr; great- grandchildren, Brooks, Bennett, Olivia and Stella. She was preceded in death by her parents, and 9 brothers and sisters.
